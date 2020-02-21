Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medpace were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 53.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,914,000 after purchasing an additional 406,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.30. 29,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,237. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

