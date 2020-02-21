Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.62-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. Medtronic also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.63-5.65 EPS.

MDT opened at $113.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.85. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a sell rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.28.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.