Megacoin (MEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a market cap of $63,596.00 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00743029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000372 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,507,137 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

