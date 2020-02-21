Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.49

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.49 and traded as high as $12.72. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 2,874 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $415.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

