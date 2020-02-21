MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,595. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

