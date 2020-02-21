Michael Patrick Canavan Sells 5,536 Shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Stock

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) EVP Michael Patrick Canavan sold 5,536 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $54,363.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,497 shares in the company, valued at $289,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Patrick Canavan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Patrick Canavan sold 1,213 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $11,766.10.
NYSEAMERICAN GSB opened at $9.64 on Friday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $14.25.
About GlobalSCAPE
GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.
