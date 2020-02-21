Michael Patrick Canavan Sells 5,536 Shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Stock

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) EVP Michael Patrick Canavan sold 5,536 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $54,363.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,497 shares in the company, valued at $289,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Patrick Canavan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Patrick Canavan sold 1,213 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $11,766.10.

NYSEAMERICAN GSB opened at $9.64 on Friday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $14.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 447.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

About GlobalSCAPE

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

