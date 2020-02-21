Michel Demare Purchases 700 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) Stock

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) insider Michel Demare bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,574 ($99.63) on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The stock has a market cap of $99.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,630.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,357.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 146.40 ($1.93) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,890.71 ($103.80).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.