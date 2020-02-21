Mithril Price Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Mithril token can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex, Gate.io and Bithumb. During the last week, Mithril has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008778 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001615 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, Gate.io, HitBTC, FCoin, Ethfinex, BitForex, CoinExchange, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

