Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after acquiring an additional 799,664 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Xencor by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 81,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,968,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Xencor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.24.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,810. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.39. Xencor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.92.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

