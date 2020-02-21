Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $375,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 41.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.09. 20,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,393. The company has a market cap of $222.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

