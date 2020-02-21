Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.99

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 8234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.33.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 937,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $7,496,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 407.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 40.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

