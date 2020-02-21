Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their sell rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. MKM Partners set a $63.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $55.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

