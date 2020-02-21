Monadelphous Group Limited (MND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.22 on March 27th

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of Monadelphous Group stock opened at A$16.82 ($11.93) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38. Monadelphous Group has a twelve month low of A$14.56 ($10.33) and a twelve month high of A$20.07 ($14.23). The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is A$16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

Get Monadelphous Group alerts:

About Monadelphous Group

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance & Industrial Services divisions. The company offers large-scale multidisciplinary project management and construction services, including construction management and execution; civil and electrical construction packages; turnkey design and construction; structural steel, tankage, mechanical works, and process equipment and piping fabrication and installation; fabrication and procurement; modularization and off-site pre-assembly; plant commissioning; demolition and remediation works; and offshore construction of plant and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.