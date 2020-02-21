Monadelphous Group Limited (MND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.22 on March 27th

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.
Shares of Monadelphous Group stock opened at A$16.82 ($11.93) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38. Monadelphous Group has a twelve month low of A$14.56 ($10.33) and a twelve month high of A$20.07 ($14.23). The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is A$16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.
About Monadelphous Group
Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.