MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $405.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 182,979,034 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

