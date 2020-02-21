Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.61 Per Share

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
MONY traded up GBX 57.90 ($0.76) on Thursday, hitting GBX 367.70 ($4.84). 7,448,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 308.40 ($4.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 329.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 347.21.
Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1857.0001054 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Moneysupermarket.Com Group
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.
