Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0000

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00742807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000364 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,503,917,088 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.