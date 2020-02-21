Morgan Stanley Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $66.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXRH. Wedbush upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.
Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.
