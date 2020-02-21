Morgan Stanley Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $58.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.98.

NYSE UBER opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion and a PE ratio of -4.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,424,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,072,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,992,382 shares of company stock worth $685,033,828.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

