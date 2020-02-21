Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Hits New 1-Year High at $166.18

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $166.18 and last traded at $165.38, with a volume of 3099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.84.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total transaction of $1,361,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,902,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,963,782.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $2,856,348.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,165,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,984,194.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,136 shares of company stock valued at $21,535,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Morningstar by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.