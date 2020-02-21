Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA) recently:

2/14/2020 – Motorcar Parts of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

2/13/2020 – Motorcar Parts of America was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Motorcar Parts of America had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Motorcar Parts of America was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Motorcar Parts of America was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2020 – Motorcar Parts of America was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – Motorcar Parts of America was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2020 – Motorcar Parts of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/15/2020 – Motorcar Parts of America was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – Motorcar Parts of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Motorcar Parts of America was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – Motorcar Parts of America was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of MPAA stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $19.68. 117,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.13 million, a PE ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 1.47. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $24.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

