Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) SVP Sells $130,842.98 in Stock

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.60. The company had a trading volume of 901,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $135.97 and a one year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 654,492 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 422,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $49,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

