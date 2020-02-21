MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0052 (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and approximately $50.26 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.90 or 0.02996146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00234072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00146545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002720 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,796,659,185 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

