MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) PT Raised to $150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti raised their target price on MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $133.32. 1,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.10. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $96.01 and a 1-year high of $142.34.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

