Myriad Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,756.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $4,756.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,720,649,500 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.