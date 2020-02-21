Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 42.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 27.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 56,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,171,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 109,473 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. 84,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,352,325. The firm has a market cap of $824.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.