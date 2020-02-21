National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 35139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.
NCMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
The company has a market cap of $628.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62.
About National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
