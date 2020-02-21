National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 35139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

NCMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,973,000 after buying an additional 220,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,367,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 63,442 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $628.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62.

About National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

