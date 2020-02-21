National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NESR. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.03. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCF Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. SCF Partners Inc. now owns 6,506,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,341,000 after purchasing an additional 499,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 28,664.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 15,624.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 275.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 382,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

