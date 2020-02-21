National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -2.25

Headlines about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a news sentiment score of -2.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of -0.01. National Security Group has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,708.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 7,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,233.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,977 shares of company stock worth $306,343 over the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

