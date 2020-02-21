Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.21

Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.49. Neonode shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 18,645 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEON shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

