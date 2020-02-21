NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.33

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 7354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $642.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NetGear’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $66,660.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NetGear by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,737,000 after buying an additional 561,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NetGear by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 39,724 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in NetGear by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 967,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 355,106 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in NetGear by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 895,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,941,000 after buying an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetGear by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

