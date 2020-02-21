Nevada Energy Metals (CVE:BFF) Shares Up 19%

Shares of Nevada Energy Metals Inc (CVE:BFF) shot up 19% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Nevada Energy Metals (CVE:BFF)

Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Big Smokey Valley Lithium project, Black Rock Desert Lithium project, Teels Marsh West Lithium project, and San Emidio Desert Lithium project located in Nevada.

