Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,999 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Nevro worth $16,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 8,168.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,156,000 after purchasing an additional 395,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nevro by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $3,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000.

Several brokerages have commented on NVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $1,324,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,629 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $3.39 on Friday, hitting $136.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,661. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $145.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

