New Destiny Mining (CVE:NED) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

New Destiny Mining Corp (CVE:NED)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $656,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

About New Destiny Mining (CVE:NED)

New Destiny Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and nickel deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain Silver Property located in the east of Hope, British Columbia.

