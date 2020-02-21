New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 62,601 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,601 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IOVA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,410,000 after buying an additional 520,445 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 96.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 497,487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 76.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 339,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 229.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 283,007 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 283,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.13. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

