New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.42 Million Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of CoreSite Realty worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.78. 47,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,387. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $99.94 and a 1-year high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

