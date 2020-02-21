New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.22 Million Stock Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of WABCO worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBC. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in WABCO by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in WABCO by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in WABCO by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in WABCO by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WABCO by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WABCO alerts:

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $50,036.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.95. 1,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,191. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.68 and a twelve month high of $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.62.

Separately, ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.91.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.