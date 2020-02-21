New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.42 Million Stock Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,284 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of ALLETE worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ALLETE by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in ALLETE by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $80.09. 32,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.51. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE Inc has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

