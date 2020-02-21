New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.41 Million Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,235. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

