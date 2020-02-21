New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.61% of Cubic worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cubic during the third quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 7.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cubic alerts:

CUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Cubic stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.76. 60,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,406. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Melcher bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.88 per share, with a total value of $59,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $300,897. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.