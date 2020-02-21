New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Allison Transmission worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,721,000 after purchasing an additional 482,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 31.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 377,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 90,929 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

ALSN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.37. 160,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,066. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 83.11%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.