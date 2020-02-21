New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,220 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Foot Locker worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Foot Locker by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Foot Locker by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FL traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,985. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FL shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Standpoint Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

