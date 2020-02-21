New York Times Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NYT)

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 14,781 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 15,138% compared to the average volume of 97 put options.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $39.62 on Friday. New York Times has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Times will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

NYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of New York Times by 230,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth $77,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of New York Times by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

