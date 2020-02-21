Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NEM opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,320 shares of company stock worth $1,780,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

