NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $310.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $300.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

NEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.40.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $277.03 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $184.56 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.37. The company has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

