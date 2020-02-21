NIX (NIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $93,932.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $50.98 and $18.94. NIX has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $93,932.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,672.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.96 or 0.02697816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.03906019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00742670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00812777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00095049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010072 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00639287 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $32.15, $5.60, $24.43, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $33.94, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.