Northcoast Research Downgrades BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Neutral

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

BRP stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BRP by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 121,327 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of BRP by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 378,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 155,349 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of BRP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

