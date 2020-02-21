Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,932,000 after buying an additional 152,097 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,074. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

