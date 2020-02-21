Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. 66,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $59.78.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Nomura decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.