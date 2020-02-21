Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Up 8.5%

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.51, 552,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 923,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOVN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Novan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.30.
Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)
Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.
