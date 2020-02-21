Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Up 8.5%

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.51, 552,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 923,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOVN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Novan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Get Novan alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Novan by 11.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novan by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,305 shares during the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.