Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Holdings Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 917.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Shares of NUS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $64.90.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.74%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.